LiuGong 2024 Global Dealer Conference Successfully Held

LIUZHOU, China, Nov. 7,/PRNewswire/From November 6th. to 7th.,(000528.SZ)& 11•26Customer Festival wasin Liuzhou, Guangxi, at the company's headquarters. Nearly a thousandrepresentatives from around the world gathered together to discuss industry trends, share success stories, and explore future collaboration opportunities.Nearly 200 machines were displayed on-site, covering 8 industries and work conditions. 50 innovative products were launched on-site, covering a wide range of equipment including mining loaders, motor graders, pipe layers, rotary drilling rigs, aerial work platforms, dual-power machines, etc. These products showcase's latest achievements in technological innovation and diversification.'s mining solutions, built on years of expertise, captured attention with their impressive scale and smart technology.