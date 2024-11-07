LiuGong 2024 Global Dealer Conference Successfully Held

Liberoquotidiano.it di 7 nov 2024

LIUZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/

From November 6th. to 7th., 2024 LiuGong (000528.SZ) Global Dealer Conference & 11•26 Global Customer Festival was Held in Liuzhou, Guangxi, at the company's headquarters. Nearly a thousand Dealer representatives from around the world gathered together to discuss industry trends, share success stories, and explore future collaboration opportunities.Nearly 200 machines were displayed on-site, covering 8 industries and work conditions. 50 innovative products were launched on-site, covering a wide range of equipment including mining loaders, motor graders, pipe layers, rotary drilling rigs, aerial work platforms, dual-power machines, etc. These products showcase LiuGong's latest achievements in technological innovation and diversification. LiuGong's mining solutions, built on years of expertise, captured attention with their impressive scale and smart technology.
