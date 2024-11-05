Lopinionista.it - “The Sun Still Rises”, il nuovo album di Aisha Badru

Nell’antico Egitto i guaritori cantavano con toni armoniosi per curare i malati. In epoca greco-romana, Ippocrate suonava melodie per curare i suoi pazienti, mentre Aristotele scriveva che il suono di un flauto purificava l’anima. E in India la musica Raag è stata usata per generazioni per trattare il disagio mentale. Secoli dopo, mentre cercava di calmare la dissonanza nella sua mente, ha onorato questa tradizione. L’ultima traccia dellavoro, ‘The Calm’ si assesta sui 664Hz, la frequenza che aiuta a calmare le sinapsi, in un paesaggio sonoro minimalista. “Mi sono sempre sentita divisa tra il voler essere davvero una cantautrice e il voler essere riconosciuta nello spazio del benessere, quindi oggi sto facendo entrambe le cose” ammette. “Con ogni ep pubblicato dopo ‘Pendulum’ (il disco di debutto del 2018, ndr) questa empatia è stata infelice, lacerata e poi rinata.