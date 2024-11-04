Liberoquotidiano.it - DAZN AND QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS ANNOUNCE HISTORIC GLOBAL MEDIA RIGHTS DEAL

Leggi tutto su Liberoquotidiano.it

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/(""), a leading boxing promotion company founded by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren, has entered into a landmark multi-yearagreement with, the world's sport entertainment platform. Thiswill makethe exclusive home of's elite boxing events, giving fans around the world unparalleled access to the sport's biggest match-ups. From April 2025,'s star-studded stable, which includes heavyweight champions Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley and Moses Itauma, alongside middleweight sensation Hamzah Sheeraz and leading female boxer Chantelle Cameron, will be broadcast exclusively on