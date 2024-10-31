AI Could Be Key to Improving Project Success Rates (Di giovedì 31 ottobre 2024) LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/



"AI won't take your job, but a Project manager using AI might," this is the view of Lysan Drabon, Managing Director, Europe of Project Management Institute, the leading global authority on Project Success. Lysan was speaking at the recent Reuters Momentum AI event in London, where she revealed some interesting data from PMI's latest reports into the adoption and effects of GenAI in Project management. "We are on the brink of understanding how GenAI technologies will fundamentally revolutionise Project management and organisations," said Lysan. "While some of the technical improvements our research shows may be expected, the unexpected gains the high users of AI are seeing to human skills, like creativity and collaboration are particularly striking.

