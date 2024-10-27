WWE: Xavier Woods si sfoga sui social e risponde alle voci sui Wyatt Sicks “Usate la logica, non il cuore” (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Nelle ultime settimane, il comportamento di Xavier Woods a RAW è stato piuttosto discutibile. Woods, ha avuto visibili problemi con il suo tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, da un po’ di tempo, e ha stuzzicato ogni settimana un possibile heel turn. Nell’ultimo episodio di RAW, Xavier Woods e Kingston hanno sconfitto gli Authors of Pain avanzando nel torneo per decretare i prossimi sfidanti ai titoli di coppia, grazie anche all’aiuto di R-Truth. Tensioni Crescenti: I New Day verso la separazione? Tuttavia, mentre The Final Testament e The Miz attaccavano Truth, Woods non ha voluto aiutare il veterano. Non solo, ma Xavier ha anche impedito a Kofi Kingston di aiutare l’ex campione degli Stati Uniti. A salvare la situazione per Truth sono stati poi i Wyatt Sicks, intervenuti a sorpresa. Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Xavier Woods si sfoga sui social e risponde alle voci sui Wyatt Sicks “Usate la logica, non il cuore” Leggi tutta la notizia su Zonawrestling.net (Di domenica 27 ottobre 2024) Nelle ultime settimane, il comportamento dia RAW è stato piuttosto discutibile., ha avuto visibili problemi con il suo tag team partner, Kofi Kingston, da un po’ di tempo, e ha stuzzicato ogni settimana un possibile heel turn. Nell’ultimo episodio di RAW,e Kingston hanno sconfitto gli Authors of Pain avanzando nel torneo per decretare i prossimi sfidanti ai titoli di coppia, grazie anche all’aiuto di R-Truth. Tensioni Crescenti: I New Day verso la separazione? Tuttavia, mentre The Final Testament e The Miz attaccavano Truth,non ha voluto aiutare il veterano. Non solo, maha anche impedito a Kofi Kingston di aiutare l’ex campione degli Stati Uniti. A salvare la situazione per Truth sono stati poi i, intervenuti a sorpresa.

