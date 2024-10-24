Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premier Soccer Academy diventa partner della Totti Soccer Academy presso il nuovo circolo Sportivo Premier Sporting Club. “E’ la condivisione degli stessi valori che mi ha spinto di scegliere e cercare l’accademia e la scuola calcio di un campione come Francesco Totti. Aggregazione, socialità e voglia di stare insieme con l’obiettivo di distinguersi per i contenuti tecnici e morali, per le esperienze proposte ai giovani calciatori della provincia e alle loro famiglie riuscendo così a far parte di un network prestigioso a livello nazionale. Garantire il meglio ai giovani della provincia trasformando le loro esperienze in un periodo di crescita con attenzione alle loro esigenze e alle metodologie. .com - Città Sport Cultura e Totti Soccer Academy insieme per Latina Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di giovedì 24 ottobre 2024) (Adnkronos) – Dopo neanche un mese dall’apertura dell’attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premierdiventa partner dellapresso il nuovo circoloivo Premiering Club. “E’ la condivisione degli stessi valori che mi ha spinto di scegliere e cercare l’accademia e la scuola calcio di un campione come Francesco. Aggregazione, socialità e voglia di starecon l’obiettivo di distinguersi per i contenuti tecnici e morali, per le esperienze proposte ai giovani calciatori della provincia e alle loro famiglie riuscendo così a far parte di un network prestigioso a livello nazionale. Garantire il meglio ai giovani della provincia trasformando le loro esperienze in un periodo di crescita con attenzione alle loro esigenze e alle metodologie.

Latina, 23 ottobre 2024 – Dopo neanche un mese dall'apertura dell'attività di scuola calcio a 5 e perfezionamento tecnico calcio per settori maschile e femminile, la Premier Soccer Academy diventa partner della Totti Soccer Academy presso il nuovo circolo sportivo Premier Sporting Club. Garantire il meglio ai giovani della provincia trasformando le loro esperienze in un periodo di crescita con attenzione alle loro esigenze e alle metodologie.

