Greedy People recensione RoFF19 | una satira acida sull’avidità che non esplode nonostante Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Dalla Festa del Cinema di Roma la nostra recensione di Greedy People, diretto da Potsy Ponciroli con Joseph Gordon-Levitt e Himesh Patel: storia a metà tra satira nera e thriller sull'avidità, la cui indecisione tonale non le permette però di esplodere In concorso al RoFF19 è il momento di uno dei 7 vizi capitali: l'avidità. Il Greedy People di Potsy Ponciroli si muove tra il tentativo di una satira pungente nerissima e le vibes da thriller per raccontare una storia di omicidi da occultare, soldi da recuperare e nascondere, tradimenti e doppi giochi il tutto in nome di un sentimento d'avidità vecchio come il mondo.

