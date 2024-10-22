Iodonna.it - In "Before Easter After", il libro edito da Rizzoli illustrati, aneddoti, poesie e 296 immagini, alcune iconiche, di Patti Smith, fotografata da Lynn Goldsmith, amica della cantante poetessa e ritrattista della scena rock dagli anni '70 a oggi
Patti Smith nei ritratti di Lynn Goldsmith - In "Before Easter After", il libro edito da Rizzoli illustrati, aneddoti, poesie e 296 immagini, alcune iconiche, di Patti Smith, fotografata da Lynn Goldsmith, amica della cantante poetessa e ritratt ... (iodonna.it)
Patti Smith and Lynn Goldsmith peel open ‘Before Easter After’ in conversation - I get the sense their photoshoots are childlike in nature –– two girls bored at a sleepover and having fun with an old camera. But it’s a little more serious ... (dailycal.org)
High priestess of punk rock Patti Smith at peak of her powers in photo book Before Easter After - “Poetry has its own language and code, but communication is not that important,” she explained. “But if I’m writing lyrics for a song, I’m communicating something to the people.” ... (independent.ie)Video di Tendenza