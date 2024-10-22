In "Before Easter After", il libro edito da Rizzoli illustrati, aneddoti, poesie e 296 immagini, alcune iconiche, di Patti Smith, fotografata da Lynn Goldsmith, amica della cantante poetessa e ritrattista della scena rock dagli anni '70 a oggi (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Lynn GoldSmith è fotografa, Patti Smith è musicista. S’incontrano all’inizio delle rispettive carriere, siamo nella metà degli anni’70. Si frequentano, nasce un’amicizia che arriva fino a oggi. Lynn GoldSmith diventa celebre per i numerosi ritratti alle stelle del rock, Patti Smith diventa Patti Smith. Iodonna.it - In "Before Easter After", il libro edito da Rizzoli illustrati, aneddoti, poesie e 296 immagini, alcune iconiche, di Patti Smith, fotografata da Lynn Goldsmith, amica della cantante poetessa e ritrattista della scena rock dagli anni '70 a oggi Leggi tutta la notizia su Iodonna.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024)Goldè fotografa,è musicista. S’incontrano all’inizio delle rispettive carriere, siamo nella metà degli’70. Si frequentano, nasce un’amicizia che arriva fino aGolddiventa celebre per i numerosi ritratti alle stelle deldiventa

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Patti Smith nei ritratti di Lynn Goldsmith - In "Before Easter After", il libro edito da Rizzoli illustrati, aneddoti, poesie e 296 immagini, alcune iconiche, di Patti Smith, fotografata da Lynn Goldsmith, amica della cantante poetessa e ritratt ... (iodonna.it)

Patti Smith and Lynn Goldsmith peel open ‘Before Easter After’ in conversation - I get the sense their photoshoots are childlike in nature –– two girls bored at a sleepover and having fun with an old camera. But it’s a little more serious ... (dailycal.org)

High priestess of punk rock Patti Smith at peak of her powers in photo book Before Easter After - “Poetry has its own language and code, but communication is not that important,” she explained. “But if I’m writing lyrics for a song, I’m communicating something to the people.” ... (independent.ie)