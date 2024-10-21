Sunnei lancia una limited edition beauty: travel size e una card speciale con NFT (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dopo essersi concentrati su arte e design, Loris Messina e Simone Rizzo, i founder di Sunnei, si lanciano nel beauty. I due, noti per aver unito design, moda e tecnologia, avevano creato un vero e proprio spazio digitale, dando la possibilità ai vari retailer di personalizzare la loro collezione. La capsule è realizzata in co-lab con il brand beauty di Barcellona Mid/night 00.00, e comprende quattro prodotti. Un’acqua viso per rinfrescare l’incarnato, una crema mani in balsamo, un burro cacao reidratante e un profumo solido alle note di fichi. Una profumazione non a caso: è infatti l’odore tipico della sede milanese della label, pensato per essere applicato facilmente su collo e polsi. Sunnei debutta nel beauty con prodotti pensati per essere portati ovunque Una novità importante, che esce proprio vicino al loro 10° anniversario con la capsiule limited edition. Metropolitanmagazine.it - Sunnei lancia una limited edition beauty: travel size e una card speciale con NFT Leggi tutta la notizia su Metropolitanmagazine.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dopo essersi concentrati su arte e design, Loris Messina e Simone Rizzo, i founder di, sino nel. I due, noti per aver unito design, moda e tecnologia, avevano creato un vero e proprio spazio digitale, dando la possibilità ai vari retailer di personalizzare la loro collezione. La capsule è realizzata in co-lab con il branddi Barcellona Mid/night 00.00, e comprende quattro prodotti. Un’acqua viso per rinfrescare l’incarnato, una crema mani in balsamo, un burro cacao reidratante e un profumo solido alle note di fichi. Una profumazione non a caso: è infatti l’odore tipico della sede milanese della label, pensato per essere applicato facilmente su collo e polsi.debutta nelcon prodotti pensati per essere portati ovunque Una novità importante, che esce proprio vicino al loro 10° anniversario con la capsiule

