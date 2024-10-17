Book your space at IVS 2026! (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) When? From May 19th to 21st, 2026. Where? Bergamo Exhibition Centre, Italy The 6th edition will be bigger and even better! Here’s why you should exhibit: – showcase your products and services to a global valve industry audience – meet with over 15.000 visitors and top industry experts – launch and present your latest innovations – attend enriching conferences with industry leaders – experience a niche international fair in a human-friendly and fascinating medieval town with its venetian walls, where you can enjoy art, culture, food, and breathtaking landscape Book your space now and make sure you take part in this key event for the industry. Contact us at Bergamonews.it - Book your space at IVS 2026! Leggi tutta la notizia su Bergamonews.it (Di giovedì 17 ottobre 2024) When? From May 19th to 21st,. Where? Bergamo Exhibition Centre, Italy The 6th edition will be bigger and even better! Here’s why you should exhibit: – showcaseproducts and services to a global valve industry audience – meet with over 15.000 visitors and top industry experts – launch and presentlatest innovations – attend enriching conferences with industry leaders – experience a niche international fair in a human-friendly and fascinating medieval town with its venetian walls, where you can enjoy art, culture, food, and breathtaking landscapenow and make sure you take part in this key event for the industry. Contact us at [email protected] for more information.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Current Reads: 3 fantasy/horror reads from the Mount Pleasant Library - Our traveling book club heads to Mount Pleasant, where the librarians have selected three thrillers — perfect for October — that you might have not heard of. (msn.com)

Why you should absolutely book Cardiff for your Christmas market trip this year - At night you have the incredible Christmas at Bute Park, which is a stunning light trail around Bute Park right in the city centre. You can also watch get in the spirit by bagging yourself a ticket to ... (walesonline.co.uk)

Metaphor: ReFantazio - How To Increase Eloquence - Eloquence is the Royal Virtue focused on the player's ability to speak in public in Metaphor: ReFantazio; here's how to raise it. (gamerant.com)