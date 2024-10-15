Romadailynews.it di 15 ott 2024

Cina | Shandong industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang 1

Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1) (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Weifang, 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Un membro dello staff mostra dei campioni di aquiloni in una fabbrica del settore nel distretto di Hanting a Weifang, nella provincia orientale cinese dello Shandong, ieri 14 ottobre 2024. La cultura degli aquiloni e la relativa fiorente industria di Weifang hanno una lunga e ricca storia. Nel 2006, l’abilita’ manifatturiera legata agli aquiloni di Weifang e’ stata inserita nell’elenco dei patrimoni culturali immateriali nazionali. Oggi, a Weifang operano piu’ di 600 produttori di aquiloni, il cui valore di produzione annuale supera i 2 miliardi di yuan (circa 280 milioni di dollari) e i cui prodotti sono venduti in oltre 50 Paesi e regioni. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
Cina Shandong da Romadailynews.it

Romadailynews.it - Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1)

Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it
Altre notizie su Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1). Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Kite Industry Thrives in Weifang, East China's Shandong - Workers make kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024. The kite culture and thriving kite industry in Weifang have a long and rich history. (womenofchina.cn)

Kite industry drives local economic development - Kites are helping to drive the economic development in Weifang, East China's Shandong province. As a kind of creative cultural product, kites have diversified categories, creating jobs for about ... (chinadaily.com.cn)

At least seven killed in biotech firm gas poisoning - At least seven people were killed and four others suffered injuries after a gas poisoning incident at a biotechnology firm in eastern China, state media reported. (thestar.com.my)

Video di Tendenza
Video Cina Shandong
Video Cina Shandong
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.