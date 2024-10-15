Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1) (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Weifang, 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Un membro dello staff mostra dei campioni di aquiloni in una fabbrica del settore nel distretto di Hanting a Weifang, nella provincia orientale cinese dello Shandong, ieri 14 ottobre 2024. La cultura degli aquiloni e la relativa fiorente industria di Weifang hanno una lunga e ricca storia. Nel 2006, l’abilita’ manifatturiera legata agli aquiloni di Weifang e’ stata inserita nell’elenco dei patrimoni culturali immateriali nazionali. Oggi, a Weifang operano piu’ di 600 produttori di aquiloni, il cui valore di produzione annuale supera i 2 miliardi di yuan (circa 280 milioni di dollari) e i cui prodotti sono venduti in oltre 50 Paesi e regioni. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua Romadailynews.it - Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1) Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024), 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Un membro dello staff mostra dei campioni diin una fabbrica del settore nel distretto di Hanting a, nella provincia orientale cinese dello, ieri 14 ottobre 2024. La culturae la relativa fiorentedihanno una lunga e ricca storia. Nel 2006, l’abilita’ manifatturiera legata aglidie’ stata inserita nell’elenco dei patrimoni culturali immateriali nazionali. Oggi, aoperano piu’ di 600 produttori di, il cui valore di produzione annuale supera i 2 miliardi di yuan (circa 280 milioni di dollari) e i cui prodotti sono venduti in oltre 50 Paesi e regioni. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua

