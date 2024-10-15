Romadailynews.it - Cina: Shandong, industria degli aquiloni prospera a Weifang (1)
Kite Industry Thrives in Weifang, East China's Shandong - Workers make kites at a kite factory in Hanting District of Weifang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2024. The kite culture and thriving kite industry in Weifang have a long and rich history. (womenofchina.cn)
Kite industry drives local economic development - Kites are helping to drive the economic development in Weifang, East China's Shandong province. As a kind of creative cultural product, kites have diversified categories, creating jobs for about ... (chinadaily.com.cn)
At least seven killed in biotech firm gas poisoning - At least seven people were killed and four others suffered injuries after a gas poisoning incident at a biotechnology firm in eastern China, state media reported. (thestar.com.my)
