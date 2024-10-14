Action, il discount non alimentare, sbarca in Puglia (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il marchio Action, uno dei più noti discount non alimentari d’Europa, ha recentemente annunciato l’apertura di un nuovo punto vendita a Modugno, in provincia di Bari. Questo ‘sbarco commerciale’ rappresenta una novità per il mercato locale: si offrono ai consumatori l’accesso a migliaia di articoli a prezzi estremamente competitivi. Action al posto di Auchan Dopo la chiusura dell’ipermercato Auchan, il capannone di Modugno ha trovato nuova vita grazie all’apertura di Action Italia, un brand in forte espansione nel territorio italiano. Action è conosciuto per la sua vasta offerta di articoli per la casa, la persona e il tempo libero, il tutto con una formula di discount che punta sulla qualità a basso costo. Questa apertura si inserisce in un progetto più ampio che vede il brand olandese puntare con decisione sul mercato pugliese. Velvetmag.it - Action, il discount non alimentare, sbarca in Puglia Leggi tutta la notizia su Velvetmag.it (Di lunedì 14 ottobre 2024) Il marchio, uno dei più notinon alimentari d’Europa, ha recentemente annunciato l’apertura di un nuovo punto vendita a Modugno, in provincia di Bari. Questo ‘sbarco commerciale’ rappresenta una novità per il mercato locale: si offrono ai consumatori l’accesso a migliaia di articoli a prezzi estremamente competitivi.al posto di Auchan Dopo la chiusura dell’ipermercato Auchan, il capannone di Modugno ha trovato nuova vita grazie all’apertura diItalia, un brand in forte espansione nel territorio italiano.è conosciuto per la sua vasta offerta di articoli per la casa, la persona e il tempo libero, il tutto con una formula diche punta sulla qualità a basso costo. Questa apertura si inserisce in un progetto più ampio che vede il brand olandese puntare con decisione sul mercato pugliese.

