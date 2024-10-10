La cronistoria della causa di Internet Archive, basata su copyright e fair use (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Fino a quando è lecito spingersi per utilizzare contenuti protetti dal copyright? Quali sono i limiti a questa disciplina e quando l’interesse culturale, sociale, intellettuale può superare il diritto d’autore? È il concetto di fair use, quello intorno al quale ha ruotato sin dall’inizio la vicenda legale che coinvolge Internet Archive e la sua sezione Open Library, che mette a disposizione degli utenti del web delle copie digitali (in prestito) alcune delle quali coperte dal diritto d’autore. Abbiamo provato a raccontare più volte questa storia e ne abbiamo tracciato le tappe, a maggior ragione adesso che sembra arrivata al suo capolinea: il secondo grado di giustizia che ha dato ragione ai grandi editori americani che avevano fatto causa a una delle colonne dell’Internet inteso come servizio libero per il pubblico. Giornalettismo.com - La cronistoria della causa di Internet Archive, basata su copyright e fair use Leggi tutta la notizia su Giornalettismo.com (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Fino a quando è lecito spingersi per utilizzare contenuti protetti dal? Quali sono i limiti a questa disciplina e quando l’interesse culturale, sociale, intellettuale può superare il diritto d’autore? È il concetto diuse, quello intorno al quale ha ruotato sin dall’inizio la vicenda legale che coinvolgee la sua sezione Open Library, che mette a disposizione degli utenti del web delle copie digitali (in prestito) alcune delle quali coperte dal diritto d’autore. Abbiamo provato a raccontare più volte questa storia e ne abbiamo tracciato le tappe, a maggior ragione adesso che sembra arrivata al suo capolinea: il secondo grado di giustizia che ha dato ragione ai grandi editori americani che avevano fattoa una delle colonne dell’inteso come servizio libero per il pubblico.

