Golf: PGA Tour di ritorno in Utah dopo 61 anni per il Black Desert Championship (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Dallo stato del Mississippi il PGA Tour fa ritorno nello Utah dopo 61 anni (dal 1963 quando vinse Tommy Jacobs nel Utah Open Invitational), più precisamente sui fairway del Black Desert Resort Golf Course per il Black Desert Championship. 7,5 i milioni di dollari di montepremi e 500 i punti FedEx messi in palio dal Tour a stelle e strisce sul percorso disegnato e progettato da Tom Weiskopf in collaborazione con l’architetto Phil Smith, un par 71 di 6.740 metri discretamente largo con solamente 2 ostacoli d’acqua ben definiti (alla 11 e alla 13). A darsi battaglia, in un panorama d’eccezione, saranno molti dei Golfisti che hanno presenziato la scorsa settimana al Sanderson Farmi Championship vinto dal taiwanese Kevin Yu (alla prima vittoria sul Tour in due stagioni). Oasport.it - Golf: PGA Tour di ritorno in Utah dopo 61 anni per il Black Desert Championship Leggi tutta la notizia su Oasport.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Dallo stato del Mississippi il PGAfanello61(dal 1963 quando vinse Tommy Jacobs nelOpen Invitational), più precisamente sui fairway delResortCourse per il. 7,5 i milioni di dollari di montepremi e 500 i punti FedEx messi in palio dala stelle e strisce sul percorso disegnato e progettato da Tom Weiskopf in collaborazione con l’architetto Phil Smith, un par 71 di 6.740 metri discretamente largo con solamente 2 ostacoli d’acqua ben definiti (alla 11 e alla 13). A darsi battaglia, in un panorama d’eccezione, saranno molti deiisti che hanno presenziato la scorsa settimana al Sanderson Farmivinto dal taiwanese Kevin Yu (alla prima vittoria sulin due stagioni).

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

2024 Black Desert Championship Start Time Thursday, Tee Times, Pairings & ESPN+ Live Streaming Coverage - The 2024 Black Desert Championship starts Thursday at Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah. It’s a $7.5M purse at the par-71 course of 7,371 yards.Kevin Yu shot -23 to end up on top at the ... (golfweek.usatoday.com)

Golf betting tips: Open de France and Black Desert Championship - Our expert’s golf betting tips for this week’s Open de France and Black Desert Championship include a 50/1 shot ... (telegraph.co.uk)

BLM taking right approach on e-bikes - The mere consideration of allowing e-bikes on nonmotorized trails on Bureau of Land Management tracts around Moab, Utah, makes for an important inflection point on a controversial issue. (gjsentinel.com)