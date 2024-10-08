Robert Downey Jr. si riunirà con Tom Holland… nei panni del Dottor Destino in SPIDER-MAN 4? (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Robert Downey Jr. si riunirà con Tom Holland nei panni del Dottor Destino in SPIDER-MAN 4? L’unica notizia ufficiale su SPIDER-Man 4 è che sarà diretto da Destin Daniel Cretton, regista di Shang-Chi e della Leggenda dei dieci anelli. Oltre a questo, tutto ciò che abbiamo a disposizione sono solo voci. Inizialmente, ci era stato detto che il piano prevedeva un’avventura di strada che avrebbe messo SPIDER-Man e Daredevil contro il nuovo sindaco di New York, Wilson Fisk. Gli scioperi dell’anno scorso hanno però cambiato le cose e il film si trova ora incastrato tra Daredevil: Born Again stagioni 1 e 2 e Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars. Sembrava più sensato accondiscendere alle richieste della Sony di un’altra avventura multiversale ambientando SPIDER-Man 4 tra questi film degli Avengers. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024)Jr. sicon Tom Holland neidelin-MAN 4? L’unica notizia ufficiale su-Man 4 è che sarà diretto da Destin Daniel Cretton, regista di Shang-Chi e della Leggenda dei dieci anelli. Oltre a questo, tutto ciò che abbiamo a disposizione sono solo voci. Inizialmente, ci era stato detto che il piano prevedeva un’avventura di strada che avrebbe messo-Man e Daredevil contro il nuovo sindaco di New York, Wilson Fisk. Gli scioperi dell’anno scorso hanno però cambiato le cose e il film si trova ora incastrato tra Daredevil: Born Again stagioni 1 e 2 e Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars. Sembrava più sensato accondiscendere alle richieste della Sony di un’altra avventura multiversale ambientando-Man 4 tra questi film degli Avengers.

RUMOR: Robert Downey Jr. Will Reunite With Tom Holland...As Doctor Doom In SPIDER-MAN 4! - We have one more wild MCU rumour to share with you today as it's been claimed that Robert Downey Jr. will reunite with Tom Holland in the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom! Here's the latest on Spider-Man ... (comicbookmovie.com)

Spider-Man 4 Rumor Suggests Robert Downey Jr. Will Appear as Doctor Doom - A new rumor suggests Spider-Man 4 may feature Robert Downey Jr.‘s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. This speculation indicates a shift in the film’s storyline, potentially ... (yahoo.com)

L’ultima rivelazione su Spider-Man 4: Robert Downey Jr nei panni di Dottor Destino - Robert Downey Jr. tornerà nel Marvel Cinematic Universe come Dottor Destino in Spider-Man 4, suscitando entusiasmo tra i fan per una possibile reunion e sviluppi narrativi intriganti. (ecodelcinema.com)