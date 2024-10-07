Uk, Starmer è già al rimpasto dello staff: via la ‘zarina’ Gray e altri collaboratori. Così il premier prova a salvarsi dallo scandalo regali (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Lo scandalo dei regali al primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer inizia a mietere vittime, dopo nemmeno 100 giorni alla guida del Paese. E la prima è già un nome di peso a Downing Street, dato che si tratta della capa dello staff del governo Sue Gray. Formalmente, la zarina dell’esecutivo si è dimessa per assumere l’incarico, mai esistito fino a ora, di emissaria del governo centrale per i rapporti con le nazioni e le regioni del Regno. Un “demansionamento”, come l’hanno definito gli analisti politici del Regno arrivato dopo il suo coinvolgimento in scandali di nepotismo e maxi-compensi. Ilfattoquotidiano.it - Uk, Starmer è già al rimpasto dello staff: via la ‘zarina’ Gray e altri collaboratori. Così il premier prova a salvarsi dallo scandalo regali Leggi tutta la notizia su Ilfattoquotidiano.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Lodeial primo ministro britannico Keirinizia a mietere vittime, dopo nemmeno 100 giorni alla guida del Paese. E la prima è già un nome di peso a Downing Street, dato che si tratta della capadel governo Sue. Formalmente, la zarina dell’esecutivo si è dimessa per assumere l’incarico, mai esistito fino a ora, di emissaria del governo centrale per i rapporti con le nazioni e le regioni del Regno. Un “demansionamento”, come l’hanno definito gli analisti politici del Regno arrivato dopo il suo coinvolgimento in scandali di nepotismo e maxi-compensi.

He’s the softly-spoken genius behind Labour’s victory – and now he’s running Starmer’s No10 - Morgan McSweeney guided Sir Keir to a historic election win – and now he’s triumphed in a Downing Street power struggle with Sue Gray ... (telegraph.co.uk)

Sue Gray's MP son's freebies including Taylor Swift tickets and £10k from Lord Alli - Liam Conlon, who was elected to the Beckenham and Penge seat in July for the Labour Party, was one of 11 MPs to receive free tickets to a Taylor Swift concert over the summer. (express.co.uk)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attempts government reset less than 100 days into office - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is seeking to reset his government and recover from a shaky first 100 days in office. (msn.com)