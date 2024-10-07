Nel suo account cucina con i pochi ingredienti che ha e rallegra chi la segue (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Renad Ataullah è una bambina di dieci anni di Deir el-Balah, città palestinese che si trova nella parte centrale di Gaza: ha più di 450.000 follower su Instagram e i suoi post hanno un seguito immenso all’interno della stessa Gaza. Nel mezzo del conflitto in corso, infatti, Renad ha trovato un modo per portare un po’ di gioia a migliaia di persone: il sorriso contagioso e luminoso che mostra nei suoi tutorial di cucina, sono visti come un raggio di speranza per i bambini di Gaza, intrappolati nella brutalità della guerra. Iodonna.it - Nel suo account cucina con i pochi ingredienti che ha e rallegra chi la segue Leggi tutta la notizia su Iodonna.it (Di lunedì 7 ottobre 2024) Renad Ataullah è una bambina di dieci anni di Deir el-Balah, città palestinese che si trova nella parte centrale di Gaza: ha più di 450.000 follower su Instagram e i suoi post hanno un seguito immenso all’interno della stessa Gaza. Nel mezzo del conflitto in corso, infatti, Renad ha trovato un modo per portare un po’ di gioia a migliaia di persone: il sorriso contagioso e luminoso che mostra nei suoi tutorial di, sono visti come un raggio di speranza per i bambini di Gaza, intrappolati nella brutalità della guerra.

The Middle East is on high alert for October 7 anniversary attacks as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza and Lebanon - Israel said it is "ready with increased forces" as it marked the one-year anniversary of the terror attacks by Hamas. (businessinsider.com)

Israelis mark year since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack as Middle East conflict grows - Israelis are expected to flock to ceremonies and cemeteries around the country on Monday, a year after the deadliest attack in the country's history. (masslive.com)

Greater Sudbury on pace for another record road construction year - City of Greater Sudbury staff say the city has had an exciting construction season so far – with only a couple of months left where work can be done. (northernontario.ctvnews.ca)