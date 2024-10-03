Cyberhawk Introduces Visualive | Transforming AI-Powered UAS Inspections

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 ottobre 2024) iHawkBoosts Asset Inspection Efficiency Through User-Friendly Workflows and Artificial Intelligence, Empowering Swift, Informed Decision-Making DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/™, a global leader in drone-based inspection and survey services and visual data management software, announces a strategic enhancement to its flagship iHawk™ enterprise SaaS visual data management platform:™. This latest version of iHawk's image inspection module delivers new capabilities and leverages AI to enable the instant analysis of drone-captured asset data, significantly streamlining the inspection process. The new software release ofallows operators in the utility, oil and gas, and capital project (large construction projects) sectors to enhance overall inspection outcomes, lower asset management costs, and improve performance.