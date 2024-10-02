Da domani a St Andrews nel Dunhill Championship McIlroy e Rahm sfida nel tempio

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.quotidiano

(Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) Dopo una settimana nel Continente il DP World Tour fa ritorno nel Regno Unito, in Scozia, per disputare uno dei tornei più particolari del calendario. Si gioca l’ AlfredLinks, gara che fa scendere in campo i professionisti al fianco dei dilettanti. I campi sono da sogno: l’Old Course di St., il Carnoustie Golf Links e il Kingsbarns Golf Links. Il primo è considerato la "casa del golf, è il più antico campo della storia e sede dell’European Tour; Carnoustie fa parte dei campi che ospitano l’Open(già otto edizioni) mentre Kingsbarns è il più recente, ma già entrato nei 100 campi più belli del mondo. Nel field molti tra i più forti giocatori del Vecchio Continente. I riflettori saranno puntati su Rory(nella foto), numero tre al mondo e leader del ranking europeo, e Jon, spagnolo passato al LIV Tour.