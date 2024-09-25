EADV Congress 2024: Semaglutide improves outcomes for obese patients with common skin condition, new study shows (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) A pioneering study, presented today at the EADV Congress 2024, demonstrates the significant potential of Semaglutide in treating hidradenitis suppurative (HS), a common and chronic skin condition, in people with obesity. AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
This is the first study to explore the use of Semaglutide for HS, marking a critical milestone in the search for effective treatments for this painful and debilitating condition. HS is currently estimated to affect approximately 1 in 100 people, with obesity being a significant risk factor. The condition is characterised by painful abscesses and scarring, which can severely impact patients' quality of life. Despite advancements in managing HS, effective treatments remain limited and can cause serious side effects, highlighting a need for alternative and better-tolerated treatment options.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
