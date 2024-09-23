When Technology and Fashion Illuminate Paris Fashion Week | Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Debut Exclusive K3 Projector in Lunar Rock

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024), Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a pioneer of entertainments, has collaborated with theto unveil a limited edition K3in theshade at. This landmark collaboration represents's first partnership with abrand, showcasing—athat defines timeless elegance, blending high-end refinement with classic charm. "is an elusive gray with a quiet temperament and a hint of metallic sheen whose presence creates an atmosphere of luxury," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the. "Inspired by the enduring beauty ofand stone, pebble and granite—elements that have weathered and withstood the test of time—infuses's premierwith a sense of hidden strength and reliability.