When Technology and Fashion Illuminate Paris Fashion Week: Yaber and Pantone Color Institute Debut Exclusive K3 Projector in Lunar Rock
Paris, Sept. 23, 2024
Yaber, a pioneer of entertainment Projectors, has collaborated with the Pantone Color Institute to unveil a limited edition K3 Projector in the Exclusive Yaber Lunar Rock shade at Paris Fashion Week. This landmark collaboration represents Pantone Color Institute's first partnership with a Projector brand, showcasing Yaber Lunar Rock—a Color that defines timeless elegance, blending high-end refinement with classic charm. "Lunar Rock is an elusive gray with a quiet temperament and a hint of metallic sheen whose presence creates an atmosphere of luxury," says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. "Inspired by the enduring beauty of Rock and stone, pebble and granite—elements that have weathered and withstood the test of time—Lunar Rock infuses Yaber's premier Projector with a sense of hidden strength and reliability.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
