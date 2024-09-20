Edge of Sanity la recensione dell’avventura horror 2D

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) L’immaginarioLovecraftianoin s’incontra con il cinema di Carpentier in questo survival 2D a scorrimento laterale sviluppato da Vixa Games, piccolo studio polacco specializzato i titoli indie, ed edito da Daedalic Entertainment.ofè un avventura tenebrosa ambientata nella gelida Alaska dove un sopravvissuto a un incidente dai contorni inquietanti deve fare i conti con alcune creature infernali che infestano un laboratorio di ricerca. Carter, questo il suo nome, dovrà quindi portare in salvo alcuni malcapitati ricercatori, addentrandosi nella pericolosa foresta adiacente al laboratorio, recuperando materiale per creare strumenti e medicinali preziosi, cercando di sopravvivere dagli abomini che incontrerà sul suo cammino e cercando di conservare quel briciolo di sanità mentale utile a non scivolare totalmente nell’oblio della follia.