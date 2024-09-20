Edge of Sanity, la recensione dell’avventura horror 2D (Di venerdì 20 settembre 2024) L’immaginario horror Lovecraftianoin s’incontra con il cinema di Carpentier in questo survival 2D a scorrimento laterale sviluppato da Vixa Games, piccolo studio polacco specializzato i titoli indie, ed edito da Daedalic Entertainment. Edge of Sanity è un avventura tenebrosa ambientata nella gelida Alaska dove un sopravvissuto a un incidente dai contorni inquietanti deve fare i conti con alcune creature infernali che infestano un laboratorio di ricerca. Carter, questo il suo nome, dovrà quindi portare in salvo alcuni malcapitati ricercatori, addentrandosi nella pericolosa foresta adiacente al laboratorio, recuperando materiale per creare strumenti e medicinali preziosi, cercando di sopravvivere dagli abomini che incontrerà sul suo cammino e cercando di conservare quel briciolo di sanità mentale utile a non scivolare totalmente nell’oblio della follia.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
- Thousands of exploding devices in Lebanon trigger a nation that has been on edge for years - Chris Knayzeh was in a town overlooking Lebanon's capital when he heard the rumbling aftershock of the 2020 Beirut port blast. Hundreds of tons of haphazardly stored ammonium nitrates had exploded, ... ctvnews.ca
- Top 7 Most Realistic Bodycam Games: Immersive Thrills and Chills - Discover the top 7 most realistic bodycam games, featuring lifelike graphics, immersive gameplay, and intense horror, all powered by Unreal Engine 5. gadgetslogs
- ‘Thalavan’ to 'Thangalaan' to 'Demonte Colony 2': Watch latest Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT releases on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video - In the second half of September 2024, OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar are set to release a lineup of highly anticipated South Indian films. From Rajinikanth's ... economictimes.indiatimes
Video Edge SanityVideo Edge Sanity