Drew McIntyre risponde al promo di Roxanne Perez: “Sono fiero di te!” (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) Drew McIntyre e CM Punk non smettono di punzecchiarsi neanche a distanza. Come abbiamo visto nell’ultima puntata di NXT, il Best in the World ha condiviso il ring con la NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, nota fan del wrestler di Chicago, ma nel promo che ha tenuto, ha rinnegato questa sua idolatria, ammettendo di aver finalmente capito che avrebbe dovuto essere fan di Drew McIntyre. Wrestling Daughter Lo scozzese non si è fatto sfuggire il promo, apprezzando a modo suo le parole della giovane campionessa di NXT: None of this ‘you’re my wrestling daughter’ bs Only freaks do that. I’m just very proud of you @Roxannewwe Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 18, 2024 Drew si riferisce al modo di Punk di riferirsi a Roxy e Cora Jade, le sue “figlie del wrestling”, ritenuto dallo scozzese “da folli”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
