Drew McIntyre risponde al promo di Roxanne Perez | Sono fiero di te!

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024)e CM Punk non smettono di punzecchiarsi neanche a distanza. Come abbiamo visto nell’ultima puntata di NXT, il Best in the World ha condiviso il ring con la NXT Women’s Champion, nota fan del wrestler di Chicago, ma nelche ha tenuto, ha rinnegato questa sua idolatria, ammettendo di aver finalmente capito che avrebbe dovuto essere fan di. Wrestling Daughter Lo scozzese non si è fatto sfuggire il, apprezzando a modo suo le parole della giovane campionessa di NXT: None of this ‘you’re my wrestling daughter’ bs Only freaks do that. I’m just very proud of you @wwe(@DWWE) September 18, 2024si riferisce al modo di Punk di riferirsi a Roxy e Cora Jade, le sue “figlie del wrestling”, ritenuto dallo scozzese “da folli”.