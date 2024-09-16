Delectrik Launches Multi-MWh scale Flow Battery Solution for Large C&I and Utility Scale Applications (Di lunedì 16 settembre 2024) GURGAON, India, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. announces the launch of Multi-MWh Scale Vanadium Flow Battery based Energy Storage system for Large Scale Commercial, Industrial (C&I) and Utility Scale Applications. The primary building block comprises a 2 MW, 10 MWh Flow Battery (5 Hr storage) which can be combined to deliver projects of >100MWh capacity. For Large projects, the per acre installed capacity will be about 200 MWh. The first MWh Scale installation based on this product architecture will be deployed in India in H1 2025. Delectrik has built and deployed Flow Batteries from small 10 kWh to containerized MWh Scale systems. The existing containerized Solution is suitable for C&I Applications of sub 10 MWh capacity.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
