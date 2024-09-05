TCL Inspires Greatness and Unveils its Vision for the Future of Home Theatre Mobile Tech and Home Living at IFA 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 5,/PRNewswire/TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics company and the world's top two TV brand, today unveiled its expanded product lineup for a smarter and healthier lifestyle at the TCL IFAGlobal Press Conference. Presented in an innovative outdoor cubic venue that combines futurism with fashion, the new products include TCL's latest premium QD-Mini LED TV, NXTFRAME TV,devices, andappliances. During the event, senior representatives from TCL and partner companies highlighted how TCLthrough its strong partnership network and innovativenologies that seamlessly blend cutting-edge advancements with evolving designs, tailored for consumers worldwide.