Il Beige Book della Fed conferma frenata economia: in ritardo sui tagli ai tassi? (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Il Beige Book della Federal Reserve, il consueto bollettino mensile della banca centrale che dipinge lo stato dell’economia nei dodici distretti della Fed, parla di un quadro recessivo dell’economia statunitense, dove l’occupazione ristagna e l’attività mostra segni evidenti di rallentamento. Un segnale importante in vista della pubblicazione del rapporto sul mercato del lavoro, domani, e della riunione del Board della banca centrale, a metà settembre. L’attività nei 12 Distretti L’attività economica nei dodici Distretti della Fed non ha dato segnali confortanti ad agosto: in nove Distretti (New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, St Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City e San Francisco) l’attività è risultata stagnante o in rallentamento e solo in tre distretti (Boston, Chicago e Dallas) l’attività è risultata in moderata crescita.Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanzaNotizie su altre fonti
- Markets brace for more bad news on US economy - US two-year yields touched their lowest level since May last year at 3.75 per cent, shedding 12 basis points. The 10-year benchmark rate dropped 8 basis points to 3.75 per cent, and the difference ... afr
- LONDON BRIEFING: FTSE 100 seen red before US jobs as Burberry demoted - Stocks were called lower in London on Thursday morning, joining Asian peers ahead of the latest jobs data from the US. In early corporate news, Burberry has been ... lse.co.uk
- Stock Market September 5: Nvidia Fails to Recover. US Beige Book is Gray. Tokyo Down - Last night's beige book did not say anything good about the state of the US economy, which was mostly "flat or slowing". We now await tomorrow's key employment data. European stocks are seen opening w ... firstonline.info
