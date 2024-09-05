Il Beige Book della Fed conferma frenata economia | in ritardo sui tagli ai tassi?

Leggi tutta la notizia su quifinanza

(Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) IlFederal Reserve, il consueto bollettino mensilebanca centrale che dipinge lo stato dell’nei dodici distrettiFed, parla di un quadro recessivo dell’statunitense, dove l’occupazione ristagna e l’attività mostra segni evidenti di rallentamento. Un segnale importante in vistapubblicazione del rapporto sul mercato del lavoro, domani, eriunione del Boardbanca centrale, a metà settembre. L’attività nei 12 Distretti L’attività economica nei dodici DistrettiFed non ha dato segnali confortanti ad agosto: in nove Distretti (New York, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Richmond, Atlanta, St Louis, Minneapolis, Kansas City e San Francisco) l’attività è risultata stagnante o in rallentamento e solo in tre distretti (Boston, Chicago e Dallas) l’attività è risultata in moderata crescita.