Eden: primo sguardo al film di Ron Howard con Sydney Sweeney, Ana de Armas, Vanessa Kirby e Jude Law (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Vanity Fair ha diffuso le prime foto di Eden, il prossimo film di Ron Howard che sarà presentato in anteprima mondiale al TIFF questo fine settimana. Vanity Fair ci ha regalato un primo sguardo a Eden di Ron Howard, che sarà presentato in anteprima mondiale al TIFF questo fine settimana. Screen aveva inizialmente ipotizzato che il film sarebbe stato presentato in anteprima a Venezia. Chiaramente non è stato così. Il cast di Eden è davvero stellare e comprende Sydney Sweeney (Tutti tranne te, Euphoria), Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Parte uno), Ana De Armas (Blonde, Cena con delitto - Knives Out), Jude Law e Daniel Brühl (Bastardi senza gloria, L'alienista). Il film è descritto come un "thriller di sopravvivenza" e si basa suLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
