Marvel la reazione di Jeff Goldblum al ritorno di Robert Downey Jr è epica

(Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024)ha fatto parte delCinematic Universe apparendo nei panni del Gran Maestro in Thor: Ragnarok IlCinematic Universe ha subito un'importante scossa durante l'estate con la notizia cheJr. è stato scritturato per interpretare Victor von Doom / Dottor Destino., che in precedenza ha interpretato Tony Stark / Iron Man nel franchise, si calerà nel ruolo nei prossimi due film sui Vendicatori, Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars. Ilha già suscitato una vasta gamma di reazioni da parte di ex e attuali star del MCU e, a quanto pare, ora possiamo aggiungere alla lista ancheche, per chi non lo ricordasse, ha interpretato il Gran Maestro in