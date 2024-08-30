Marvel, la reazione di Jeff Goldblum al ritorno di Robert Downey Jr. è epica (Di venerdì 30 agosto 2024) Goldblum ha fatto parte del Marvel Cinematic Universe apparendo nei panni del Gran Maestro in Thor: Ragnarok Il Marvel Cinematic Universe ha subito un'importante scossa durante l'estate con la notizia che Robert Downey Jr. è stato scritturato per interpretare Victor von Doom / Dottor Destino. Downey, che in precedenza ha interpretato Tony Stark / Iron Man nel franchise, si calerà nel ruolo nei prossimi due film sui Vendicatori, Avengers: Doomsday e Avengers: Secret Wars. Il ritorno ha già suscitato una vasta gamma di reazioni da parte di ex e attuali star del MCU e, a quanto pare, ora possiamo aggiungere alla lista anche Jeff Goldblum che, per chi non lo ricordasse, ha interpretato il Gran Maestro inLeggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
