GSTS closes Series A funding round for Global Commercialization of OCIANA® platform (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024)
Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS" or "the Company"), a leader in maritime innovation, announced that it has closed a CAD $11M Series A funding round from lead investor, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, along with Export Development Corporation (EDC). With this strategic investment, GSTS is well positioned to accelerate the international Commercialization of its proprietary AI powered platform, OCIANA®, with near term expansion in the EMEA and APAC regions. OCIANA® provides operational optimisation, risk and compliance management solutions across the maritime industry with multiple applications in commercial, civil and defence segments. The next phase includes an extension of the OCIANA® solution suite based on market needs for digitalization, climate change, sustainability and energy initiatives.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
