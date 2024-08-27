Funny games | il film giusto per chi non ha paura

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024)la 7 ore 23.15 con Naomi Watts, Tim Roth e Michael Pitt. Regia di Michael Hanecke. Produzione USA 2007. Durata: 1 ora e 41 minuti LA TRAMA Una qualunque famiglia (padre, madre, figlio piccolo) in vacanza in riva al lago. Bussano alla porta due giovanetti di gentile aspetto. In realtà sono due feroci assassini che hanno già fatto vittime nelle case su quelle rive. Per la qualunque famiglia non ci sarà scampo. PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè questa versione americana di un precedentefranco tedesco di Hannecke è se possibile più atroce e violenta della precedente. Sconsigliabile a chi hadi passarsi una brutta notte.+