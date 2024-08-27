Fonte : liberoquotidiano di 27 ago 2024

Funny games | il film giusto per chi non ha paura

"Funny games": il film giusto per chi non ha paura (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Funny  games la 7 ore 23.15 con  Naomi Watts, Tim Roth e   Michael Pitt. Regia di Michael Hanecke. Produzione   USA  2007. Durata: 1 ora e 41 minuti LA TRAMA Una qualunque  famiglia (padre, madre, figlio  piccolo) in vacanza   in  riva al lago. Bussano   alla porta  due giovanetti  di  gentile aspetto. In realtà  sono due  feroci assassini  che hanno già fatto vittime nelle  case    su  quelle  rive. Per la qualunque  famiglia  non  ci  sarà scampo. PERCHE' VEDERLO  perchè  questa versione americana  di  un  precedente  film franco tedesco di  Hannecke è   se  possibile  più atroce e violenta della  precedente. Sconsigliabile a  chi  ha paura  di  passarsi una  brutta notte.+
