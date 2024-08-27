"Funny games": il film giusto per chi non ha paura (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Funny games la 7 ore 23.15 con Naomi Watts, Tim Roth e Michael Pitt. Regia di Michael Hanecke. Produzione USA 2007. Durata: 1 ora e 41 minuti LA TRAMA Una qualunque famiglia (padre, madre, figlio piccolo) in vacanza in riva al lago. Bussano alla porta due giovanetti di gentile aspetto. In realtà sono due feroci assassini che hanno già fatto vittime nelle case su quelle rive. Per la qualunque famiglia non ci sarà scampo. PERCHE' VEDERLO perchè questa versione americana di un precedente film franco tedesco di Hannecke è se possibile più atroce e violenta della precedente. Sconsigliabile a chi ha paura di passarsi una brutta notte.+ Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Funny Games - come finisce il remake americano del 2007 di Michael Haneke con Naomi Watts - Mentre Ann si appresta a preparare la cena, si imbatte in un giovane ospite dei Thompson, Peter (Brady Corbet), che le chiede delle uova. E finiscono la donna, facendola annegare. Ann (Naomi Watts), George (Tim Roth), e il piccolo Georgie (Devon Gearhart) Farber si stanno dirigendo verso la casa al lago, per trascorrere le vacanze estive. Funny Games di Michael Haneke è il remake americano del 2007, shot-for-shot, ossia identico, del film diretto dallo stesso regista austriaco nel 1997.
