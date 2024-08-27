Applied Intuition and Isuzu Motors Ltd. Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop Autonomous Commercial Trucks (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) Partnership offers new solutions in Autonomous driving, mitigating recent truck driver shortages and logistics issues in Japan MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Applied Intuition, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based vehicle software supplier, and Isuzu Motors Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of Commercial vehicles, today announced a Strategic Partnership to accelerate Isuzu Motors Ltd.'s plan to Develop and offer Autonomous trucking solutions. The Partnership will usher in strong economic and social impacts by optimizing Commercial logistics, directly addressing recent concerns surrounding critical driver shortages. Truck driver overwork is a major public health issue in Japan — nearly 84% of drivers face related health problems. Recent studies showed truck drivers accounted for 34.3% of overwork-related deaths.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
