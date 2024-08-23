Gamescom Awards 2024: rivelati tutti i vincitori, Monster Hunter Wilds è il gioco migliore dell’evento (Di venerdì 23 agosto 2024) Sono stati appena annunciati i vincitori dei Gamescom Awards 2024, con la giuria che ha assegnato un totale di 14 categorie presso lo studio Gamescom powered by IGN. Il Gamescom sustainability award è stato assegnato a Tencent martedì sera durante la Gamescom Opening Night Live. Sia la giuria dei Gamescom Awards che i fan ed i visitatori di Gamescom concordano: il grande vincitore della Gamescom 2024 è stato Monster Hunter Wilds. Il gioco di caccia di Capcom è stato riconosciuto come il titolo più epico e più divertente, nonché il miglior gioco per Sony PlayStation. Anche il trailer dell’avventura di caccia ricca di azione di Capcom, pubblicato durante l’Opening Night Live 2024, ha impressionato sia la giuria che i fan. Little Nightmares 3 di Bandai Namco è stato premiato per le sue eccezionali qualità grafiche e audio ed è stato nominato miglior gioco per Microsoft Xbox.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
