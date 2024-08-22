Kim-Fay partners with Norfund and I&M Bank on world-class facility at Tatu City, Kenya (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) Investment solidifies Tatu City as the leading hub for foreign direct investment & Kenyan industrial growth Tatu City, Kenya, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Kim-Fay, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hygiene, tissue, and home care products in East Africa, has secured funding from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund) and I&M Bank for its new facility at Tatu City, the 5,000-acre mixed-use Special Economic Zone on Nairobi's doorstep. The Norfund and I&M Bank financing will support Kim-Fay's business expansion, focusing on providing affordable tissue paper to lower-income market segments. The funds will be directed towards constructing a new recycled paper manufacturing facility at Tatu City, using locally sourced wastepaper. The new facility is expected to be operational by 2025.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
