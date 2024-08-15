WWE, Kelly Kelly: “Triple H è un grande, vorrei tornare a lavorare con lui”. (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) La trentasettenne ex campionessa WWE e madre di due figli Barbie Blank, conosciuta nel mondo del wrestling come Kelly Kelly, ha rilasciato di recente un’intervista al sito Wrestling News Co. riguardo il suo passato, con una panoramica sulla situazione attuale della federazione, sotto la guida di Triple H. Circa i suoi trascorsi nella federazione di Stamford, la nativa di Jacksonville, Florida, ha dichiarato: “Quando ero lì, non ho mai realmente lavorato con Triple H. C’era ancora Vince, ma sembrava che ci fosse la possibilità di lavorare con Hunter, quando sarebbe rientrato. . Sono rientrata per la Royal Rumble l’ultima volta nel 2022, ndt ed è stato bello vedere Triple H al timone della WWE. Triple H è un grande. Quando abbiamo lavorato insieme, è stato fantastico. vorrei tornare e lavorare con lui. Sarebbe bellissimo”.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
