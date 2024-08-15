WWE Kelly Kelly | Triple H è un grande vorrei tornare a lavorare con lui

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) La trentasettenne ex campionessa WWE e madre di due figli Barbie Blank, conosciuta nel mondo del wrestling come, ha rilasciato di recente un’intervista al sito Wrestling News Co. riguardo il suo passato, con una panoramica sulla situazione attuale della federazione, sotto la guida diH. Circa i suoi trascorsi nella federazione di Stamford, la nativa di Jacksonville, Florida, ha dichiarato: “Quando ero lì, non ho mai realmente lavorato conH. C’era ancora Vince, ma sembrava che ci fosse la possibilità dicon Hunter, quando sarebbe rientrato. . Sono rientrata per la Royal Rumble l’ultima volta nel 2022, ndt ed è stato bello vedereH al timone della WWE.H è un. Quando abbiamo lavorato insieme, è stato fantastico.con lui. Sarebbe bellissimo”.