Conor Kennedy si sposa, l’amore del figlio di Robert F Kennedy Jr con l’artista Giulia Be (Di giovedì 15 agosto 2024) “Il ‘sì’ più facile di sempre”, così Conor Kennedy annuncia l’imminente matrimonio con l’artista brasiliana Giulia Be. Il figlio maggiore di Robert F. Kennedy Jr. e Mary Richardson Kennedy nutre un amore bello e appassionato con la compagna da due anni. La proposta ha avuto luogo nella sua casa di Los Angeles e l’anello scelto era un modello dell’emblematico marchio Tiffany and Co. Ma scopriamo di più sulla loro storia e sull’annuncio (romanticissimo). Conor Kennedy e Giulia Be si sposano: l’annuncio A rendere pubblica la notizia sono stati gli stessi Giulia e Conor, che hanno condiviso alcune tenerissime foto son i loro follower con un post congiunto. Il testo accompagnava le immagini romantiche in cui la coppia, sorridente, condivide un tenero abbraccio. Nello stesso post si vede benissimo l’anello di fidanzamento e viene mostrato un video del momento esatto dopo la richiesta.Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
