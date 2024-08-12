The Monkey: l’inquietante teaser trailer dell’horror con Theo James (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) NEON ha condiviso in rete il teaser trailer di The Monkey, l’horror ispirato al famoso racconto di Stephen King. Reduce dal successo incredibile raggiunto con Longlegs, la piccola casa di distribuzione indipendente NEON ha finalmente svelato le prime immagini di uno degli horror più attesi del 2025. Come noto, il film è stato diretto proprio dal regista di “Longlegs“, l’acclamato Osgood “Oz” Perkins, la cui firma è presente anche sull’adattamento. Il teaser trailer, in verità, mostra davvero poco del film, se non una inquietante sequenza legata ad un giocattolo a forma di scimmia, ed uno sguardo breve a Theo James, qui nei panni doppi di due gemelli. Chiaramente il primo trailer offrirà dettagli maggiori a riguardo. The Monkey e le note di produzione Il film è stato scritto e diretto da Osgood Perkins, chiaramente si ispira al romanzo firmato da Stephen King.Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmoviesNotizie su altre fonti
