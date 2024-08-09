TNA: Bound For Glory 2024 sarà a Detroit sabato 26 ottobre (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Dopo aver saputo la data, la TNA ha reso finalmente nota anche la sede per la prossima edizione di Bound For Glory. Lo show più importante dell’anno per la federazione canadese si terrà nella città di Detroit sabato 26 ottobre all’interno del Wayne State University Fieldhouse, struttura da tremila posti circa. sarà la prima volta in assoluto per la compagnia all’interno del palazzetto citato. Per maggiori info, potete consultare la clip sottostante. BREAKING: #TNABoundForGlory is coming to Detroit on Saturday, October 26!Tickets for both Detroit shows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9, 2024 Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
