TNA | Bound For Glory 2024 sarà a Detroit sabato 26 ottobre

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Dopo aver saputo la data, la TNA ha reso finalmente nota anche la sede per la prossima edizione diFor. Lo show più importante dell’anno per la federazione canadese si terrà nella città di26all’interno del Wayne State University Fieldhouse, struttura da tremila posti circa.la prima volta in assoluto per la compagnia all’interno del palazzetto citato. Per maggiori info, potete consultare la clip sottostante. BREAKING: #TNAForis coming toon Saturday, October 26!Tickets for bothshows go on sale Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. EST at TNA+ subscribers get early access with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. EST. pic.twitter.com/VzXotf0ggm— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 9,