Queclink Debuts GV850: The Future of Programmable IoT and Self-Customizable Solutions (Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and Solutions, has introduced the new GV850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophisticated fleet management and various industrial applications, offering unprecedented customization and edge intelligence. As the first high-end Programmable product in Queclink's lineup, the GV850 leverages the open-source flexibility of Linux, facilitating extensive customization supported by various programming languages and a robust global developer community. This not only simplifies the development process but also ensures the device's seamless integration with existing systems that fleet operators or business owners may have. The GV850 emphasizes customization, enabling clients to manage their device's programming independently.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and Solutions, has introduced the new GV850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophisticated fleet management and various industrial applications, offering unprecedented customization and edge intelligence. As the first high-end Programmable product in Queclink's lineup, the GV850 leverages the open-source flexibility of Linux, facilitating extensive customization supported by various programming languages and a robust global developer community. This not only simplifies the development process but also ensures the device's seamless integration with existing systems that fleet operators or business owners may have. The GV850 emphasizes customization, enabling clients to manage their device's programming independently.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Elbit Systems Awarded $130 Million Contract to Supply Iron Fist APS to BAE Systems Hägglunds for a European Country - Elbit Systems Ltd. ("Elbit Systems" or the "Company") announced today that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $130 million to supply Iron Fist Active Protection Systems (APS) to BAE Systems ... lelezard
- Queclink Debuts GV850: The Future of Programmable IoT and Self-Customizable Solutions - queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and solutions, has introduced the new gv850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophist ... adnkronos
- Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.: Queclink Debuts GV850: The Future of Programmable IoT and Self-Customizable Solutions - queclink, a world leader in IoT devices and solutions, has introduced the new gv850 telematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is ... finanznachrichten.de
Video Queclink DebutsVideo Queclink Debuts