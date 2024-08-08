Queclink Debuts GV850 | The Future of Programmable IoT and Self-Customizable Solutions

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 8 agosto 2024) SHANGHAI, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a world leader in IoT devices and, has introduced the newtelematics gateway. This 4G, high-performance, Linux-based device is designed to meet the complex demands of sophisticated fleet management and various industrial applications, offering unprecedented customization and edge intelligence. As the first high-endproduct in's lineup, theleverages the open-source flexibility of Linux, facilitating extensive customization supported by various programming languages and a robust global developer community. This not only simplifies the development process but also ensures the device's seamless integration with existing systems that fleet operators or business owners may have. Theemphasizes customization, enabling clients to manage their device's programming independently.