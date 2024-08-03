Wesley Snipes è nel Guinness World Record | battuto Hugh Jackman

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024)è nelè diventato ufficialmente l’attore più longevo nella storia del cinecomic. Prima di lui Patrick Stewart eavevano detenuto tale. Stewart epartivano dallo stesso “livello”. Hanno debuttato entrambi nel 2000 nel mondo dei cinecomic con X-Men di Bryan Singer, e nel 2017 erano alla pari per longevità. Nonostante il maggior numero di presenza di, nel 2022 il cameo di Patrick Stewart in Doctor Strange nel Multiverso della Follia gli ha regalato il primato dell’attore da cinecomic più longevo in assoluto.è l’attore più longevo nel mondo dei cinecomic Nel 2024,gli ha rubato il primato, con il suo ritorno in Deadpool & Wolverine.