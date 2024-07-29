Cos’è il Brookie Blonde la tendenza glamour dell’estate 2024

Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag

(Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Unagolosa è quella proposta per l’estate. I capelli puntano soprattutto al, che ha già conquistato Emilia Clarke. Chi è alla ricerca di una nuova ispirazione colore per i propri capelli e al tempo stesso ha un debole per i biscotti potrebbe aver trovato finalmente lache stava aspettando da tempo. L’estatepunta ancora una volta al food come fonte d’ispirazione e, come nuova sfumatura di biondo, ha scelto tra le eccellenze la. Ma in cosa consiste, esattamente? Crediti: Instagram/Emilia Clarke – VelvetMagLanciatissima tra le star, ha convinto persino Emilia Clarke. Dopo l’esperienza in Game of Thrones, è tornata al suo castano naturale prendendo le distanze da quel biondo cenere tanto caro alla sua Daenerys Targaryen.