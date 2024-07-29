Cos’è il Brookie Blonde, la tendenza glamour dell’estate 2024 (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) Una tendenza golosa è quella proposta per l’estate 2024. I capelli puntano soprattutto al Brookie Blonde, che ha già conquistato Emilia Clarke. Chi è alla ricerca di una nuova ispirazione colore per i propri capelli e al tempo stesso ha un debole per i biscotti potrebbe aver trovato finalmente la tendenza che stava aspettando da tempo. L’estate 2024 punta ancora una volta al food come fonte d’ispirazione e, come nuova sfumatura di biondo, ha scelto tra le eccellenze la Brookie Blonde. Ma in cosa consiste, esattamente? Crediti: Instagram/Emilia Clarke – VelvetMagLanciatissima tra le star, ha convinto persino Emilia Clarke. Dopo l’esperienza in Game of Thrones, è tornata al suo castano naturale prendendo le distanze da quel biondo cenere tanto caro alla sua Daenerys Targaryen.Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmagNotizie su altre fonti
- Love Island fans celebrate as ‘jarring’ Joey Essex is dumped from the villa a day before final - Fans have taken to social media to respond to Love Island's dramatic dumping, which saw Joey Essex and Jessy Potts become the latest couple to say goodbye to the villa ... ok.co.uk
- Jason Collier - You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right. mirror.co.uk
- ‘Brookie blonde’ is the top hair colour trend this summer – here’s how to get the look at home - Looking for inspo for your next salon hair colour appointment This golden mid-blonde is the shade to ask for this summer. Here's what to ask for and how to copy the look at home ... mirror.co.uk
Video Cos’è BrookieVideo Cos’è Brookie