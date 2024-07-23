Camden Town, dove si trova il posto del cuore di Amy Winehouse (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) Camden Town è uno dei luoghi più visitati dai turisti in visita per la prima volta a Londra. Ma, ad essere onesti, è anche particolarmente amato dai londoners, che certo non rinunciano a perdersi tra i diversi stand del mercato che lo anima tutti i giorni. Lo stesso che, nel week end, diventa una sorta di ritrovo imperdibile. Ad attrarre sono gli abiti e accessori particolari legati, soprattutto, ad un gusto metropolitano piuttosto grunge ed i negozi con delle facciate artistiche e tridimensionali che animano tutta la Camden High Street. Al di là di questo, però, da qualche anno a catturare l’attenzione di molte persone in zona è la presenza di una sorta di spirito guida. Una persona che ha legato in modo particolare la sua vita al quartiere, diventando quasi un tutt’uno con esso e utilizzandolo anche come forma d’ispirazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su cultwebNotizie su altre fonti
