AEW | Eddie Kingston rivela uno spot che Tony Khan gli ha proibito

(Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) La AEW, compagnia di propietà di, è famosa per per la violenza messa in scena in molti tra i suoi match più famosi e anche per la pericolosità di alcuniche spesso caratterizzano tali incontri., attualmente infortunato ad un ginocchio, hato in un’intervista a Phil Schneider di The Ringer di unochegli ha rifiutato con veemenza durante il suo feud con Chris Jericho nel 2022. loin questione sarebbe stato un tributo a quello utilizzato da Terry Funk, dove con una borsa di plastica ha strozzato Ric Flair nel main event di Clash of the Champions VIII del 1989.ha detto che voleva incorporare questomagli ha respinto continuamente l’idea.