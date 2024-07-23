AEW: Eddie Kingston rivela uno spot che Tony Khan gli ha proibito (Di martedì 23 luglio 2024) La AEW, compagnia di propietà di Tony Khan, è famosa per per la violenza messa in scena in molti tra i suoi match più famosi e anche per la pericolosità di alcuni spot che spesso caratterizzano tali incontri. Eddie Kingston, attualmente infortunato ad un ginocchio, ha rivelato in un’intervista a Phil Schneider di The Ringer di uno spot che Tony Khan gli ha rifiutato con veemenza durante il suo feud con Chris Jericho nel 2022. lo spot in questione sarebbe stato un tributo a quello utilizzato da Terry Funk, dove con una borsa di plastica ha strozzato Ric Flair nel main event di Clash of the Champions VIII del 1989. Kingston ha detto che voleva incorporare questo spot ma Tony Khan gli ha respinto continuamente l’idea.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
