Zelina Vega | Ringrazio Malakai Black e Rey Mysterio per avermi aiutata sul ring

(Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024)afferma chee Reysono tra coloro che l’hannoa migliorare suldurante il suo processo di diventare una wrestler a tempo pieno. Ai microfoni Busted Open Radio,ha detto di aver affinato le tecniche sul quadrato dopo che ha lasciato il ruolo di manager, e di come sia suo marito cheabbiano lavorato con lei in diversi modi. I CONSIGLI DI“È davvero bravo ad analizzare ogni singolo aspetto. Personalmente ho bisogno di qualcuno che sia estremamente franco con me, che mi dica cosa sto facendo bene e male. Passare del tempo con lui mi è stato di enorme aiuto.” L’AIUTO DI REY MISTERIO “Non volevo fare la 619. Rey ha trascorso del tempo con me durante gli eventi dal vivo, stando al mio fianco prima di ogni spettacolo. Il mio desiderio era solo quello di mostrare alla gente cosa posso effettivamente fare ora.”