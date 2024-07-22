Zelina Vega: Ringrazio Malakai Black e Rey Mysterio per avermi aiutata sul ring (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) Zelina Vega afferma che Malakai Black e Rey Mysterio sono tra coloro che l’hanno aiutata a migliorare sul ring durante il suo processo di diventare una wrestler a tempo pieno. Ai microfoni Busted Open Radio, Vega ha detto di aver affinato le tecniche sul quadrato dopo che ha lasciato il ruolo di manager, e di come sia suo marito che Mysterio abbiano lavorato con lei in diversi modi. I CONSIGLI DI Black “È davvero bravo ad analizzare ogni singolo aspetto. Personalmente ho bisogno di qualcuno che sia estremamente franco con me, che mi dica cosa sto facendo bene e male. Passare del tempo con lui mi è stato di enorme aiuto.” L’AIUTO DI REY MISTERIO “Non volevo fare la 619. Rey ha trascorso del tempo con me durante gli eventi dal vivo, stando al mio fianco prima di ogni spettacolo. Il mio desiderio era solo quello di mostrare alla gente cosa posso effettivamente fare ora.” Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
