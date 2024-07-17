Courteney, i sessanta divisi per due (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Dobbiamo dire grazie a Courteney Cox. Finalmente i social ci regalano una bella donna che resta bella a dispetto dell’età, ma non mente come tutte le sue coetanee attribuendo la forma fisica a fortuna genetica, il caso, una favorevole congiuntura astrale, uscendo dallo studio del chirurgo plastico garzata come un faraone. L’attrice americana, che tutti conosciamo per avere interpretato Monica nella serie tv Friends e aver ballato nel videoclip di Dancing in the Dark di Bruce Springsteen girato da Brian De Palma, è da poco diventata sessantenne. Sui social ha postato un video nel quale commenta il compleanno dicendo che non abbiamo scelta: «Dobbiamo fare il meglio che possiamo per invecchiare bene».Leggi tutta la notizia su panoramaNotizie su altre fonti
- Courteney Cox's New Fragrance Is Inspired by Her Daughter, Coco Arquette - The duo tells Byrdie all about the scent, plus the best beauty advice they've learned from each other. msn
- Bella Thorne Rocks Denim in Italy, Plus Andrew Garfield, Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid and More - From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to Stars have been everywhere this week, from bella Thorne posing for cameras at the Taormina Film Fest in ... ca.news.yahoo
- Arkansas-bound Jayden Ramos leaves mark for Central softball team. ‘She has unreal power’ - Courtney Dale never worried when her team had a mini slump ... She also had three triples and four doubles to drive in 30 runs. bella Valdez helped Redwood to an East Yosemite League title. Valdez hit ... ca.news.yahoo
Video Courteney sessantaVideo Courteney sessanta