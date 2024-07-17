Courteney i sessanta divisi per due

Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

(Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Dobbiamo dire grazie aCox. Finalmente i social ci regalano una bella donna che resta bella a dispetto dell’età, ma non mente come tutte le sue coetanee attribuendo la forma fisica a fortuna genetica, il caso, una favorevole congiuntura astrale, uscendo dallo studio del chirurgo plastico garzata come un faraone. L’attrice americana, che tutti conosciamo per avere interpretato Monica nella serie tv Friends e aver ballato nel videoclip di Dancing in the Dark di Bruce Springsteen girato da Brian De Palma, è da poco diventata sessantenne. Sui social ha postato un video nel quale commenta il compleanno dicendo che non abbiamo scelta: «Dobbiamo fare il meglio che possiamo per invecchiare bene».