IEI Unveils the Revolutionary Virtualization Edge Computer - iVEC

IEI Integration Corp. (TAIEX 3022) proudly presents the innovative IEI Virtualization Edge Computer (iVEC). This pioneering solution aims to revolutionize industrial applications by merging Virtualization technology with high-performance hardware. It streamlines device management and optimizes hardware usage, fostering the agility required for Industry 4.0. Tailored Vertical Solutions Our solution is tailored specifically for vertical applications, offering significant benefits: Advanced Features for OT Professionals The iVEC offers OT professionals remote desktop accessibility for continuous operation oversight in hard-to-access industrial settings. It enhances service quality and energy efficiency with flexible workload distribution, powered by the 13th Gen Intel® Core™ hybrid CPU.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
