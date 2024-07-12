Silkland Releases 1.2m USB4 Cable: 40Gbps Data Sync, 240W Rapid Charging, 8K/6K/5K (Di venerdì 12 luglio 2024) BERLIN, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Silkland, a tech brand specializing in Cables and accessories, has once again raised the bar with its new 1.2m USB-IF Certified USB4 Cable. This latest Cable delivers unmatched speed and convenience, and works seamlessly with all Thunderbolt 4 / 3 / Type C devices, making it an essential tool for professionals and everyday users alike. Silkland's latest offering stands out as the longest USB-IF certified USB4 Cable, measuring at 1.2m. This means users can now enjoy a longer reach without compromising speed and efficiency compared to the standard 1m Cables. Fully supports the latest features to future-proof your setup. Backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2. One of the unique features of this USB4 Cable is its small interface.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Silkland, a tech brand specializing in Cables and accessories, has once again raised the bar with its new 1.2m USB-IF Certified USB4 Cable. This latest Cable delivers unmatched speed and convenience, and works seamlessly with all Thunderbolt 4 / 3 / Type C devices, making it an essential tool for professionals and everyday users alike. Silkland's latest offering stands out as the longest USB-IF certified USB4 Cable, measuring at 1.2m. This means users can now enjoy a longer reach without compromising speed and efficiency compared to the standard 1m Cables. Fully supports the latest features to future-proof your setup. Backward compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 2, USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2. One of the unique features of this USB4 Cable is its small interface.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Silkland Releases 1.2m USB4 Cable: 40Gbps Data Sync, 240W Rapid Charging, 8K/6K/5K - BERLIN, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- silkland, a tech brand specializing in cables and accessories, has once again raised the bar with its new 1.2m USB-IF Certified USB4 cable. This latest cable ... prnewswire.co.uk
- PH cinema wins big at the 7th Eddys - Mallari,' 'Gomburza' and 'About Us But Not About Us' were not the only big winners at the 7th edition of The Entertainment Editors' Choice or The Eddys on Sunday night. With the Ceremonial Hall of ... manilatimes
- 40Gbps 240W USB4 data sync rapid charging cable - silkland has launched its latest data synchronization and charging cable in the form of a 4ft USB-IF Certified USB4 cable, designed to deliver unparalleled speed and convenience. This new USB4 cable ... geeky-gadgets
Video Silkland ReleasesVideo Silkland Releases