Demi Moore - il segreto dei suoi capelli incredibili al Met | il toupet

Demi Moore

Demi Moore, il segreto dei suoi capelli incredibili al Met: il toupet (Di giovedì 9 maggio 2024) Demi Moore è la nostra fissazione, icona, sogno e mistero: perché l’attrice, che tra l’altro nella sua vita ne ha passate parecchie, tra infanzia traumatica, relazioni tormentate, dipendenze di varia natura, a 61 anni (62 a novembre 2024) è tutto ciò che sogna ognuna di noi: ancora bellissima, ma di una bellezza naturale, non artefatta, non trasfigurata da interventi e chirurgia. Un fisico sottile tonico come, se non più, che a 20 anni, un viso perfetto e dei capelli lunghissimi, bellissimi e folti da far invidia a tante 20enni con le extension. Demi ha confessato di aver fatto ricorso a qualche aiutino, senza esagerare, di curarsi molto, di vivere all’aria aperta, nel suo ranch immerso nella natura, di condurre una vita sana circondata da figlie e ora nipoti. Fatto sta che ad ogni sa apparizione sui red carpet più ...
