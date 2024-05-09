Demi Moore - il segreto dei suoi capelli incredibili al Met | il toupet

- Demi Moore indossa abito mozzafiato al Met Gala – è realizzato con carta da parati e 11.000 ore per ricamarlo
Come previsto, al Met Gala 2024 hanno sfilato molti abiti strani e meravigliosi, ma l’attrice Demi Moore può vantare di aver indossato l’abito più appariscente. L’attrice 61enne ha sfilato sul tappeto rosso del Met Gala per la sua prima ...
- Demi Moore e Margaret Qualley nelle prime raccapriccianti foto del body horror The Substance
La regista francese Coralie Fargeat torna a sconvolgere il pubblico con un horror impressionante presentato in concorso a Cannes 2024. Il concorso di Cannes 2024 metterà a dura prova gli spettatori con ben due body horror: il primo è il ...
- Dalla parure inedita sfoggiata da Demi Moore ai diamanti scelti da Zendaya. Al Met Gala 2024 i gioielli hanno illuminato i look delle star
È da poco calato il sipario sulla notte più attesa e glamour dell’industria della moda. Anche quest’anno, i gradini che portano al museo più famoso di New York hanno visto susseguirsi star internazionali, creazioni spettacolari e abiti d’archivio. ...
Rumer Willis glows in orange as she pushes her daughter Louetta, 13 months, in a pram on low key outing with her partner Derek Richard Thomas - Rumer Willis glows in orange as she pushes her daughter Louetta, 13 months, in a pram on low key outing with her partner Derek Richard Thomas - The actress, 35, glowed in orange as she pushed her baby girl Louetta, 13 months, in a pram with her partner Derek Richard Thomas, 29. by her side in LA on Wednesday.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari to attend the Cannes Film Festival - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari to attend the Cannes Film Festival - Two of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are all set to walk the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year. Both the actresses are the ...
‘What’s he doing there’ scream Love Island fans as Luca Bish rubs shoulders with A-listers at Met Gala - ‘What’s he doing there’ scream Love Island fans as Luca Bish rubs shoulders with A-listers at Met Gala - LOVE Island star Luca Bish has left fans scratching their heads after he was caught on camera at this year’s Met Gala. Luca, 24, was filmed chomping on a piece of chicken as he partied the ...