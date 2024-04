J K Rowling e la falsa dichiarazione sul suo trasferimento in Russia

BBC apologizes for reporting J.K. rowling might be in legal trouble over comments regarding new hate crime law - The BBC issued a correction reporting that suggested J.K. rowling’s remarks about transgender women could get her in trouble with Scotland's new hate crime law. BBC Scotland reported that the Hate ...foxnews

JK rowling adds Holocaust denial to growing body of offenses - Harry Potter author J.K. rowling’s transphobia has morphed into Holocaust denial, a charge — in the U.K. — that could land the accuser in court with a charge of libel. That’s what almost happened to U ...lgbtqnation

J.K. rowling didn’t want to be called a Holocaust denier. That backfired. - J.K. rowling attempted to shut down accusations of Holocaust denial — instead, they went viral, a phenomenon known as the Streisand Effect.forward