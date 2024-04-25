28 Years Later | nel cast del sequel horror Jodie Comer - Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes

28 Years Later: nel cast del sequel horror Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes faranno parte del cast dell’attesissimo 28 Years Later, sequel di due cult del genere horror come 28 giorni dopo e 28 settimane dopo. Danny Boyle sarà nuovamente alla regia, dopo aver diretto 28 giorni dopo del 2002. La storia ruotava attorno a un uomo (Cillian Murphy) che si risveglia in ospedale da un coma, solo per scoprire che il Regno Unito è stato distrutto da un’epidemia zombie. Alex Garland, regista del recentissimo successo Civil War (qui la nostra recensione), si è occupato della sceneggiatura del primo film, ed è tornato per scrivere il primo di quella che si preannuncia essere una trilogia di film per Sony.Una scena con ...
