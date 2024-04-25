28 Years Later | nel cast del sequel horror Jodie Comer - Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes

- 28 Years Later : Jodie Comer - Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes nel cast del film di Danny Boyle
Il film 28 Years Later sta iniziando a trovare i suoi protagonisti e le prime star coinvolte sono Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes. Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson e Ralph Fiennes saranno i protagonisti di 28 Years Later, il nuovo ...
- 28 Years Later : Nia Da Costa dirigerà il quarto capitolo della serie e il primo di una nuova trilogia
Dopo 28 giorni dopo e 28 settimane dopo, arriverà al cinema 28 anni dopo, terzo capitolo della trilogia zombie di Danny Boyle e un sequel di questo, il primo di una nuova trilogia, con la regia di Nia Da Costa.
Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson & Ralph Fiennes board cast of ‘28 years later’ - Hollywood stars Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of 28 years later, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit 28 Days later ...thehindu
Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes 'cast in 28 years later' - Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have been cast in '28 years later'. The star studded trio are reportedly now attached to the highly anticipated sequel to director Danny Boyle's ...uk.movies.yahoo
