Deliver Me From Nowhere | 20th Century Studios produce il film su Bruce Springsteen con Jeremy Allen White

Deliver Me From Nowhere: 20th Century Studios produce il film su Bruce Springsteen con Jeremy Allen White (Di lunedì 8 aprile 2024) Sarà 20th Century Studios a finanziare e distribuire il progetto Deliver Me From Nowhere, il film con star Jeremy Allen White sulla realizzazione dell'album Nebraska di Bruce Springsteen. 20th Century Studios finanzierà e distribuirà il film Deliver Me From Nowhere, il film scritto e diretto da Scott Cooper che racconterà la storia della nascita dell'album di Bruce Springsteen intitolato Nebraska. A interpretare la star della musica sarà Jeremy Allen White, protagonista ...
